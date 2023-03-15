Maxine Redd (Howell), 92, of Palmyra, Mo., died March 13, 2023, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra. Funeral Ceremony will be at 11 a.m., March 25, at the Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Burial will be at noon, March 25, at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. The O'Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home in Monoe City, Mo., is handling the arrangements.
Palmyra, Mo.
