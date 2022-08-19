Maxine I. Dickerson

Maxine I. "Sis" Dickerson, 92, of Palmyra, passed away at 8:05 am Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Maxine's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held Tuesday August 23, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Pastor Scott Hawes will officiate. Burial will follow the at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Sis was born January 11, 1930, in LaGrange, MO to Benjamin Forrest and Lola Dorothy (Shannon) Fessenden. She was married to Francis Edgar "Ed" Dickerson on March 8, 1949, in Palmyra, MO. He preceded her in death on December 18, 2016.
Survivors include her son, Ben Dickerson (Kim Barry) of Hannibal, MO; brothers Ray Fessenden (Corrine) of Palmyra, MO, Donnie Fessenden (Judy) of Palmyra, MO; sister Helen Kroeger of Palmyra; brother-in-law Billy Goodwin; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Sis was preceded in death by her Parents, husband Ed Dickerson, brothers, sisters, and their spouses Forrest Fessenden (Opal), Earl "Buck" Fessenden (Claudell), Leon "Lee" Fessenden (Lavada), Mary Jarman (Ray), infant sister Bonnie Fessenden, Waunetia "Nita" Goodwin, and brother in-law Ralph Kroeger.
Sis grew up in the Palmyra area attending the one room Shannon School house in Taylor, MO, graduating from Bay Island district in Marion County, MO. During her teen years she worked at both Temple Stevens as a grocery clerk and then at Crown Shoe Factory for a bit before her marriage in 1949. Growing up in a large family of 10 children, she was vastly prepared for the role of wife and mother, relishing the time she spent with her husband and son. Her son Ben, has many fond memories of the trips the family would take each year. Sis and Ed would load up the car and take off, wandering the states, Canada, and Mexico, often only coming back when "half" the money was gone! Not many people could enjoy getting out and mowing the yard like Sis. She mowed 2 to 3 times a week whether it was needed or not, at peace with the sounds and sights in her yard. She enjoyed the occasional word search, collecting rocks from her travels, or a little light reading from time to time, but if it was focus she was looking for, she would pull out one of her many cross-stitch patterns and start working.
Pallbearers will be Michael Fessenden, Howard Kroeger, David Kroeger, Alan Kroeger, Steve Fessenden, Mark Goodwin, and Jeff Goodwin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Lawn Activity Fund.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Fessenden and all nieces, and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.