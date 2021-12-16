Mattie Jane Lewallen, 95, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:29 AM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Brother Jeff Anderson will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Mattie 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, December 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mattie was born August 12, 1926, in Busch, Missouri to Melvin Sylvester Aldrich and Catherine Paulina Starr Aldrich.
Mattie was married to Francis Marvin Lewallen on April 18, 1953, in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 28, 1994.
Survivors include her children, Melvin Lewallen (Kim) of Wildwood, Missouri, Dianne Wilson of New London, Missouri, Thomas Lewallen of Hannibal, Missouri and Kathy Ellison of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Meghan, Carson, Parker, Eric, Tommy, Steven, Missy, Chris, Leah and Racheal; and great grandchildren, Tate, Willow and Liam.
Mattie was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Margery Okeltree and Marie Couch; 1 brother, Charles Aldrich; and 1 granddaughter, Amy Ellison; 1 son-in-law, Ronald Wilson; and 1 daughter-in-law, Jana Lewallen.
Mattie worked formerly at St. Elizabeth Hospital in housekeeping. She was a Baptist, by faith. Mattie was blessed with a green thumb and loved to plant flowers, especially zinnias and tomato plants. Whenever she was bitten by the travel bug, Mattie enjoyed going with family to different places, including Disney World, Estes Park, Colorado, Mt. Rushmore and Branson. She was also an amazing cook with family favorites being her raisin, apple, mincemeat and pumpkins pies, fried chicken and goulash. Mattie was a gifted seamstress and loved to sew and crochet. In her leisure time, Mattie liked to watch the Lifetime and Hallmark channels. She was a bright soul with a lust for life and cherished her family, most of all. Mattie will be dearly missed by her many loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Eric Wilson, Steven Lewallen, Tommy Lewallen, Meghan Lewallen, Parker Lewallen, Leah Ellison and Rachel Ellison.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
