Mary W. Mudd

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Wanda Mudd, 99, of Bridgeton, formerly of Center, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal with Father Matthew Flatley officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Burial Park in Hannibal.
Visitation will be from 10:30 until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.
Family requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Mrs. Mudd passed away fortified with last rites at 10:10 a.m. March 14, 2021 at The Sarah Community in Bridgeton.
She was born in Hannibal on January 30, 1922, the daughter of Rodney and Mable Broadley McAfee.
She married John Wilson Mudd on January 31, 1943 in New London and he preceded her in death on June 27, 2009.
Survivors include: three sons, Jack (Jean) Mudd of St. Charles, Don Mudd of Maryland Heights and Gary (Bob Massie) Mudd of St. Louis; three daughters, Joann (Hugh) Wayman and Eileen (Roger) Moore, all of Columbia and Mary Sue (Ed) Parker of Jacksonville, FL; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.
Mrs. Mudd was a lifetime area resident and member of St. William Catholic Church. She was an original member of the Center Neighbors Club. She enjoyed playing canasta with her Center friends, sewing for her daughters, canning and gardening. Her happiest years were at the farmhouse outside of Center raising her children.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Mudd, Michael Mudd, Patrick Mudd, Andy Moore, Alex Mudd, Jeff Scrogin and James Scrogin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Historic Church or the Ralls County Food Bank In Care Of Bienhoff Funeral Home, PO Box 427, Perry, MO 63462.
