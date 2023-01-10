Mary "Rita" Lambert, 75, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:15 AM, Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Mary "Rita" Lambert, 75, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:15 AM, Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
In accordance with Rita's wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Rita was born December 13, 1947, in Miami, FL to Carl Richard "Dick" Heiser and Frances "Frannie" Purvis Heiser.
She was married to Robert E. "Bobby" Lambert on October 16, 1971, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2011.
Survivors include her Daughter, Tara Lambert Montgomery; her beloved son-in-law and best friend, Brian Montgomery; one brother, Rich Heiser (Holly); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Carla Heiser.
Professionally, Rita worked as a bookkeeper and office manager at area businesses until her retirement.
An avid reader, Rita loved to read fiction novels by Alice Hoffman. She enjoyed watching crime shows, especially CSI, Mizzou sports, and listening to 1960's oldies. Rita found joy in visiting the beach and ocean, Miami was one of her favorite vacation spots. Rita had a soft spot for animals, and especially loved her cats. Most of all, Rita cherished her time spent with her family, especially her son-in-law, Brian.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cuddle Cat Rescue.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
