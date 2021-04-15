Mary R. Wintjen

Mary Roberta Wintjen, the daughter of Chester H. and Opal E. (Thomas) King, was born June 27, 1948 in Maryville, Missouri. She attended Worth County R-1 High School, Grant City, Missouri, graduating in 1966. Mary later attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, earning her Bachelor of Science degrees in Elementary Education and Library Science in 1969. She also attended University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, earning her Master’s Degree.
On July 2, 1970, Mary was united in marriage to Terry Wintjen at First United Methodist Church, Maryville. They became the parents of two sons, Kevin and Darin.
Mary worked in education for 30 years. She was then employed for Hannibal Public Schools as the Library Director, Hannibal, Missouri, retiring in 2001.
Mary was a member of First Christian Church of Pittsfield, Illinois. She was a former member of Missouri Association of School Librarians, Jefferson City, Missouri, Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Society, and American Legion Auxiliary.
Mary enjoyed reading, camping, traveling, and crocheting. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren. Mary passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Eastside Nursing Home, Pittsfield, Illinois, at the age of 72.
Besides her parents and husband, Terry Wintjen, Mary was preceded in death by sisters, Ada May Fletchall and Bertha O’Banion; brother Don King and grandson Chance Wintjen. She is survived by her children, Kevin N. (Denise) Wintjen, Macon, Missouri and Darin (Shelley) Wintjen, Griggsville, Illinois; grandsons, Austin, Dustin, D.J. (Bekah) and Stone Wintjen; two sisters, Chesteen Stuck and Ruby Goff; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 17, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.
Open visitation begins 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 16, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M., Saturday prior to the service.
Private family interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.