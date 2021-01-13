Mary R. McBride

Mary Rose McBride was born Sept. 14, 1954, and she left this world peacefully Jan. 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma J. Reed, and her father, Harold L. Reed.
She is survived by three children, Chantelle Cunningham of O'Fallon, Mo., Jamie Conrad of Hannibal, Mo., and Harold Conrad of Hannibal, Mo. She had five grandchildren, Isaak Gibson, Insperation Colvin, Ethan Conrad, Cayleigh Kerns, and Mason Kerns. She had several friends who loved her.
Mary was vibrant and full of life, and lived her life happily. She enjoyed singing, cooking, sewing, travelling, crocheting, and watching CSI. She enjoyed time with her grandkids and was one day hoping to go to Disney World.
She associated herself as a Christian and grew up in a Christian household.
She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.
There will be no funeral arrangements, as it was her wish to be donated to science. It was her way of giving back, for the life God blessed her with.
The family will be arranging a Celebration of Life after a period of mourning.