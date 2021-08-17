Mary Nancy Brooks, age 88, of Quincy, passed away peacefully in her children’s presence on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Blessing Hospital. Nancy was born on August 15, 1932, the Feast of the Assumption, in Monroe City, Missouri to Ernest Bernard and Nan Frances (Seward) Hagan. She married Herschel Willis Brooks on April 25, 1953, in Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2009.
Nancy was Valedictorian of her graduating class at Holy Rosary High School. Nancy then attended Gem City Business College. She was employed as a secretary for Moorman Manufacturing Company and later worked in the office at Hadler International GMC. In her scholastic/early adult years she played basketball and softball.
Nancy, a devout Catholic, was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and later St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She was also a member of the 55 and Over Club and the Merry Widows. Nancy was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Quincy Notre Dame Raiders. She enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing solitaire and mahjong, and watching Jeopardy. Most of all, Nancy was a very loving grandmother and cherished the time spent with her family.
Nancy is survived by her two children, Stephen Brooks (Cathy) and Nanette Meyer (John); three grandchildren, Nicholas Brooks and twins Christina Meyer and Elizabeth Meyer.
In addition to her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Andrew Brooks; two sisters in infancy and one brother, Ernest B. “Dick” Hagan, Jr.
The family would like to thank Gwena from CareLink for the wonderful and loving care that she provided Nancy these last 8 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass, at the church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holy Rosary School, Monroe City, MO, St. Dominic School or Quincy Notre Dame.