Mary M. Nelson

Mary Margaret Nelson, 81, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:36 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel of Hannibal. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mary was born on October 23, 1939, in Greenfield, MA, the daughter of Clifton and Celia (Letourneau) Millett.
She was united in marriage to Robert Eugene Nelson on December 28, 1968 in Massachusetts. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2013.
Survivors include a daughter, Amy Christal and husband Virgil of Hannibal, MO; brothers, Edward Millett of Texas and Leon Millett of Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Carl Nelson, Sr. (Rosie); grandchildren, Emily Dryden (Brian), Travis Christal, Joshua Christal (Sky Floyd), Nicholas Christal (Mackenzie Durand); great granddaughters, Adissyn and Aynslee Dryden and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Guerrin, Celia Blair, Clifton Millett, Jr., and Melvin Millett; niece, Elizabeth Wheeler; and nephew, Kenneth Pearson.
After high school, Mary honorably served her country in the United States Marine Corp. Mary worked in the office of Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance in Massachusetts before her retirement. A few years after the death of her beloved husband Robert, Mary moved to Hannibal to be with her daughter and her family.
Mary and Robert always looked forward to their annual vacation to Hannibal to spend time with Roberts family. Mary enjoyed watching food shows on TV, with Chopped being one her favorite and crocheting. Her biggest love was the time spent with her grandchildren.
Mary was a catholic by faith and was a prior member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Greenfield, MA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, to support those exposed to Agent Orange, in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family Mary's memorial page at smithfueneralhomeandchapel.com.