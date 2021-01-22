Hannibal, Mo. Mary M. Nelson Jan 22, 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary M. Nelson, 81, of Hannibal, died Jan. 22, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Monroe City mayor, police at odds Hannibal Regional to give COVID-19 vaccinations Mary E. Abright Ottamae M. "Sissy" Harris Miller Ralph W. Fogle Sr. Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView