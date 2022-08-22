Mary L. Utterback

Mary Lou Utterback, 92, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Wilton Retirement Community. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Memorials may be given to Wilton Retirement in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Mary was born on March 17, 1930, in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Hilding and Matilda (Richardson) Carlson. She married Floyd Utterback on September 22, 1947, in Iowa City. Floyd died on May 20, 2007.
Mary was a homemaker who cherished caring for her family. She enjoyed quilting and genealogy, especially documenting her Swedish heritage. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed reading and would often read books about things that she wanted to learn how to do. Two things she learned about were computers and oil painting. She used her newfound knowledge to paint beautiful landscapes and repurpose and build computers. She was known to build computers for several people in her neighborhood.
Mary will be dearly missed by two daughters, Cathy (Ronald) Leaton Sr. of West Branch, Iowa and Nancy (Mike) Peirce of Wilton, Iowa; one son, Edward (Denise) Utterback of Roanoke, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Ronald Leaton, Jr., Robert (Gretchen) Leaton, Joe Lowder III, Becky Lowder, Jenny (Andy) Mundell, Zachary Utterback and Kyle Utterback; five great-grandchildren, Nolan Leaton, Jacob and Jordyn Leaton and Andrea and Grace Mundell; one great-great granddaughter, Charlotte; and two brothers, Sam (Donna) Carlson of Florida and Don (Pat) Carlson of Missouri.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Richard and Howard Carlson; one sister, Margie Vann; and one great-grandson, Zachary Leaton.
