Mary L. Utterback

Mary Lou Utterback, 92, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Wilton Retirement Community. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Memorials may be given to Wilton Retirement in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Mary was born on March 17, 1930, in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Hilding and Matilda (Richardson) Carlson. She married Floyd Utterback on September 22, 1947, in Iowa City. Floyd died on May 20, 2007.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.