Mary L. Summers

Mary Lou Summers, 56, of Platte City, MO, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at her home. Mary was born August 19, 1965, in Hannibal, MO to Ralph and Virginia (Howald) Summers. She lived with her family in Troy, MO, where she attended school and church until 2008.
Mary graduated from Buchanan High and then worked at the First Christian Church until 2009 as an assistant secretary. Mary then moved with her sister to Platte City, MO where she enjoyed theater, visiting with good friends, swimming and playing water volleyball, and walking with her friends and dogs.
Mary frequently vacationed, travelling with family and friends. She was an active member of the Platte Purchase Chapter of DAR.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary is survived by her siblings Dan (Sylvia Greer) Summers of Rolla, MO, Catherine (Terry) Davis of Albuquerque, NM, Wilma Summers of Platte City, MO, Wayne Summers of Troy, MO, and Jim (Marcia) Summers of West Point, NE; one niece; four nephews; and six great nieces and nephews.
Mary’s final resting place will be Center Cemetery in Center, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Platte Purchase Chapter of DAR for Veteran Projects, a special interest of Mary’s.
Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net
