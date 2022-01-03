Mary L. Spegal

Mary Lou Spegal, 87, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:04 PM Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Salt River Christian Church in New London, MO, Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Frankford, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mary’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, until the time of services at the church.
Mary was born December 31, 1934, in Tulsa, OK to Charles E. Griffin and Dorothy McClaskey Griffin.
She was married to Charles H. Spegal on March 11, 1954, in Tulsa, OK. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2011.
Survivors include four children: Judy Epperson (Richard) of New London, MO, Steve Spegal (Lesa) of Frankford, MO, David Spegal (Teresa) of Newport, MN, and Karen Payne of Viola, AR; one sister, Carol Philpot (Leon) of Grand Prairie, TX; ten grandchildren: Richard Epperson, Jr. (Becky), Jodi Daniels (Jake), Andrea Champlin (Mike), Erin Polson (Luke), Sarah Spegal, Philip Spegal, Ashley Kraines (Darrin), Andrew Spegal, Staci Cochran (Matthew), and Jacob Payne (Chasidy). She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Charles Griffin, Danny Griffin and John Griffin.
Professionally, Mary was a dental assistant for Dr. E. W. Harder for many years. She also previously worked as nurse’s assistant at St. Elizabeth Hospital and after her retirement from the dental office as a custodian at the New London Elementary School.
Mary loved her Lord Jesus Christ with all of her heart and was a very faith filled person.
Mary loved to read, usually reading newspapers, journals and the like keeping up on current events. Word searches, The Dr. Phil Show and peppermint tea were a few of Mary’s favorites. Throughout her life Mary was always an avid walker and enjoyed trips back home to Tulsa, OK to visit her family. Most of all Mary loved her family and friends. Her home was always a gathering spot for conversation and a cup of coffee.
Mary was a victorious prayer warrior, and she was a member of Salt River Christian Church in New London, MO.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Spegal’s grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
