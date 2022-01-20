Mary L. Sampson

Mary Louise Sampson, age 93, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:05 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Father Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Per Mary's request there will be no visitation held.
Mary was born on December 26, 1928, in Kansas City, MO, the son of John A. and Burdetta M. (Riney) Evans.
She was united in marriage to Mike Sampson on January 28, 1949, in Hannibal. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2009.
Survivors include a daughter Martha Tucker (Gary) of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren who knew Mary as "Grandma Sorry", Shawn Tucker (Margee) and Shantel Hinton (Todd) all of Hannibal, MO; great-grandchildren, Maddie Parker (Riley) of Hannibal, MO, Trey Whittaker (Tiffany) of Hannibal, MO Tanner Whittaker (Autumn Largent) of New London, MO, Brett Hinton of Hannibal, MO and Tessa Hinton of Las Vegas, NV; great-great grandchildren, Rhett Whittaker, Presley Whittaker and Ryker Parker; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Sampson was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, John J. and Grace Evans.
Mary graduated from McCooey High School and went on to work as a Telephone Operator for Southwestern Bell until she settled into marriage and became a homemaker.
Mary's pride and joy was her family and was there to support them anyway she could. She cherished the time spent with them, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She also treasured the companionship of her beloved dogs "Otis" and "Cooper". In her younger years she loved to roller skate and later in life she enjoyed finding a bargain shopping for anything from clothes to furniture. Mary had a gentle heart and would help anyone in need, but also had a feisty side to her.
Mary was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Ray Schenck, Terry Sampson, Larry Evans, Shawn Tucker, Todd Hinton, Trey Whittaker, Tanner Whittaker, Brett Hinton and Riley Parker.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beth Haven Nursing Home (Alzheimer's Unit), Holy Family Catholic Church or NEMO Humane Society, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Mary's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
