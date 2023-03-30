Mary L. Pollard, age 93, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:20 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Steve Barker will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Mary's life will be held 1:00 pm until time of service at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Mary was born on March 14, 1930, in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of Charles and Hazel (Gartner) Munson.
She was united in marriage to Roger "Bud" C. Pollard on March 11, 1950, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2012.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Kupfer and husband Lee of Parkville, MO; two sons, Charles Roger Pollard and wife Bobbie Hickman of Littleton, CO and George Pollard of Austin, TX; brother, Jack Munson and wife Nancy of Waco, TX. Also surviving are three granddaughters, April Pollard, Krista Riley and husband Tom and Robbi Kupfer and husband John Dishinger, four great grandchildren, Erich Dishinger, Zachary Dishinger, McKena Riley and Alex Riley. Other survivors include several nieces and nephews and her dear friend Ann Huston of Hannibal, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Richard Munson and Carl Munson.
Mary graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1947, and went on to attend Hannibal LaGrange College.
Professionally Mary worked as a secretary for the Hannibal Public Schools in the Junior High School office and Board of Education office and later retired from the Children & Youth with Special Health Care Needs.
Mary's hobbies and interests kept her busy, such as sewing, knitting, fishing, camping, feeding the birds, gardening and canning the "rewards" from her garden. Cooking and baking was also a favorite passion for Mary and her family said she made "the best chocolate chip cookies". Mary kept company with her special dog "Gracie". Spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought so much joy to her. She was particularly happy traveling the United States visiting her children as they moved around during their careers. Mary will be missed by all that knew her.
Mary was a member of First Christian Church of Hannibal and also the Eastern Star.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society or First Christian Church of Hannibal, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
