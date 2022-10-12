Mary Louise (Fairchild) Plautz was lifted to her Lord on October 5, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 15 at 1:30 PM, at Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City, Pastor Jennifer Lutz presiding. There will be a light reception at the church directly following the service. A Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church one hour preceding the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hancher Circle Fund or the Macular Degeneration Clinic at UIHC, both in care of the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, 1 W. Park Road, Iowa City, IA 52242.

