Services for Mary "Kathryn" Berry, 92, of Center, will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Center with pastor Steve Goughnour officiating. Burial will follow in the DeMoss Cemetery in rural Monroe City.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Berry passed away at 7:40 AM on Wednesday February 1, 2023, at Tri County Care Center in Vandalia.
Kathryn was born September 2, 1930, in Ralls County the daughter of Hiram Guilford and Mary Virginia Rice Cowden.
She Married Horace Lamar Berry on August 29, 1950, in Hannibal and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2014.
Survivors include two daughters; Evelyn (Douglas) Fuqua of Carterville IL and Wanda (Henry) Johnson of Spokane, WA, one sister; Ruth Ann Riechard of Center, five grandchildren; Ryan, Vincent, and Cory Fuqua, Michelle Sterley and Angie Houston, and nine great grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, one sister Doris Jean Neuschafer and one great grandson Tristan Fuqua.
Kathryn was a lifetime area resident and member of Olivet Christian Church. She worked for nearly 30 years at Cerf Brothers in New London. She enjoyed tending a small flower bed and in recent years she enjoyed coloring, word searches, and keeping up with current events. Kathryn was always the go to person for information concerning people of long ago.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home P.O. Box 212 Center, MO 63436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.