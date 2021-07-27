Mary Kathryn Jarman, 85 of Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Missouri, formerly of Hannibal, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021.
She was born February 17, 1936 in Marion County, Missouri the daughter of Ben and Lola Shannon Fessenden.
Mary attended Marion County Country Schools and was a graduate of Palmyra High School. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, Hannibal, Missouri. She worked for Dura Automotive Plant in Hannibal, Missouri for over 30 years. She enjoyed collecting Beanie Bears and playing the piano at area care centers in her spare time. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She married Donald R. Jarman, January 10, 1959 and he preceded her in death October 30, 2014.
Survivors include three grandchildren Lyndie Trammel (Geoff) of Quincy, Illinois, Robyn Ensley of Quincy, Illinois and Landon Sorrensen of West Burlington, Iowa. Three great grandchildren Ali Sorensen, Jacob Trammel and Jonathon Trammel. She is also survived by two sisters Maxine Dickerson and Helen Kroeger both of Palmyra; Two brothers Don Fessenden (Judy) and Ray Fessenden both of Palmyra, Missouri; She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter Diana Sorensen, one son Dennis Ray Jarman, three brothers Forrest Fessenden, Earl Fessenden and Leon Fessenden, one sister Juanita Goodwin.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Garner Funeral Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri, Rev. Mark Albee will officiate. Graveside services will be held after at the St. Jude Cemetery, Monroe City, Missouri. Visitation will be held 10:00 am Thursday until time of services at the Garner Funeral Home, Monroe City, Missouri. Memorials have been suggested to Camp Inlow, Philadelphia, Missouri. Pallbearers will be Landon Sorensen, Geoff Trammel, Ray Fessenden, Donnie Fessenden, David Kroeger, Jacob Trammel and Dick Kendrick. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home and Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.