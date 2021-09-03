Mary Jane O'Hearn

Mary Jane (nee Rowden) O'Hearn, 72, of Howell Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home. She was born in Evanston, IL, and resided in St. Louis, MO, and Houston, TX, prior to settling in Howell Twp., 29 years ago.
Mary Jane was a graduate of St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley, St. Louis, MO, where she earned her associates degree.
She was a communicant of the Church of St. Veronica, Howell Twp.
Mary Jane was a loving wife, and a devoted mother to her children.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert C., and Gertrude Rowden; her brothers, Dr. Bob Rowden and Fred Rowden and his wife, Pat Rowden; her brother-in-law, Thomas O’Hearn. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 50 years, Christopher P. O’Hearn; her daughter, Jennifer Anne Matthews and her husband, Joe; her sons, Chris Robert O’Hearn and his wife, Emmy Dewell, and their daughter, Violet Ann; and Tim O’Hearn; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Beverly Rowden, Dick O’Hearn, Steven Gregory O’Hearn, Teresa O’Hearn and her spouse, Pat O’Brien, Sean Francis O’Hearn and his partner, Randy, Annamarie Helene Pentz and her husband, Bob, and Mark Rethron O’Hearn; and by her numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy at 9:30 AM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Church of St. Veronica, 4215 Rt 9 North, Howell, NJ 07731. Please gather at 9:15 AM at the church. Her memorial gathering will be from 7 9 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the George S. Hassler Funeral Home, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Inurnment will be held privately. Face masks are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Jane’s memory to Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, 4 Sawmill Rd., Medford, NJ 08055 www.cedarrun.org or to Associated Humane Society, 2960 Shafto Rd., Tinton Falls, NJ 07753 www.ahscares.org and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com .