Mary J. Sanders, 91, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:37 PM, Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Mary was born June 22, 1930, in Hannibal, Missouri to Fiore Astorino and Sara Nicosia Astorino Hayden.
Mary was first married to Clarence Waters in 1947. She later married Marvin D. Sanders on March 16, 1963. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2001.
Survivors include her children, Sam Waters (Della) of Hannibal, Missouri, Tamie Sanders of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Tina Brooke of Hannibal, Missouri; 1 sister, Janet Elder of Hannibal, Missouri; 5 grandchildren, Chad Waters, Whitney Long (Aaron), Tyler Pickett, Michael David Waters and Justin Waters; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son, Michael Waters; and brothers, Sam Astorino and Martin Hayden.
Mary worked many years for Western Printing. later becoming a nurse's aide at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. She was a Catholic, by faith. Mary loved to reminisce on her trip to Italy. She was a wonderful cook, with her spaghetti and meatballs being the family favorite. When she wanted to have a little fun, Mary would hit the slots at the gambling boats. She loved nothing more than her family, especially her grandkids. Mary enjoyed attending their sporting events and was a huge Hannibal Pirates fan! She also closely followed O'Donnells fast pitch softball. Mary's spirit and love for her family was bigger than life. She will be dearly missed by her cherished family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.