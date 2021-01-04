Mary Jane York Gregory, age 83, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away from the Covid-19 virus Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside services and burial will be held 12 noon Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Rev. Vance McIntosh from First Christian Church will officiate. The graveside service will be streamed live on the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel Facebook page, starting a few minutes before noon on Friday. The service may also be viewed after the service on Mary Jane's memorial page at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.
Those who are attending the graveside must wear a masks and practice social distancing.
Mary Jane was born on December 6, 1937, in Neodesha, Kans., the daughter of Ray and Violet (Dannels) York.
She was united in marriage to Homer Robert Gregory, Jr., the son of Homer R. Gregory, Sr. and Ruth Kilts Gregory, on September 21, 1957, at the First Christian Church in Hannibal.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Gregory Corso (Thomas) of Erie, PA; her son, David Gregory of Hannibal; grandsons, Frank Corso, Patrick Corso, Nicholas Gregory Hiles (Janice), and Preston Gregory Hiles; granddaughter, Amanda Gregory Hiles; brother, Don York of Albuquerque, NM; and sister-in-law, Ginnie (Virginia) York of Hannibal, MO. Also surviving are her nieces Kellee York, Mia York, and Susan York Wilson (Christopher) and nephew, Marcus York of Albuquerque, NM.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Violet (Dannels) York; husband, Homer R. Gregory, Jr.; son, Thomas Gregory; daughter, Elaine Gregory; brother, Ray York, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Helen York.
Mary Jane graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1955, and went on to further her education at Culver-Stockton College.
Mary Jane worked several years at Gregory Floral Co. with her husband and mother-in-law, Ruth Kilts Gregory, being a personal friend to several of her customers in births, marriages, and deaths.
Mary Jane was a member of First Christian Church since childhood, where she served in several capacities, especially helping in the office and making sure the sanctuary was decorated for special services. She was an active member in her P.E.O group, Sunday School class, and helped with her high-school class reunions. Mary Jane especially enjoyed being with people and engaging in conversations. After retirement, Mary Jane had a chance to be a tourist and visit her family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church in Hannibal, MO.
Due to her family and friends being in several cities and as a prevention of the spread of the Covid-19 virus, online condolences may be made to the family via ZOOM from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 8, with a prayer being said at 7:30 p.m. CST. The link is <https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83502029301?pwd=REhmTDNBQTFBMG5pTjIzN3AyVjBSZz09>
Either a computer or phone with internet connections can be used. First time Zoomers will need to locate the symbols for video and audio in the lower left or upper right corners to join. For more technology help, call 814-860-9654. Stories about Mary Jane are encouraged to celebrate her life and time with us.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later day once it is safe. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park Friday, and you are welcomed to visit the grave on the north side - look for the evergreen spray with the blue bow marking the grave.
Mary Jane's memorial page can be viewed at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.