Mary J. Crane, 91, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:26 AM, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Eric Carlson will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Mary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mary was born September 28, 1930, in Kalispell, Montana to Joseph Daumiller and Emma Gardner Daumiller.
She was married to Jack Crane on November 17, 1949, in Kalispell, Montana. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2013.
Other survivors include her two children, Russell J. Crane of Hannibal, Missouri, and Suzanne Kennedy (Kendal) of West Des Moines, Iowa; sister-in-law, Beverly Daumiller of Kalispell, Montana; two grandchildren, Ryan Kennedy of Denver, Colorado and Shawn Kennedy of Windsor Heights, Iowa; and two great grandchildren, Zoey Kennedy and Jackson Kennedy.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Theresa Berentsen; her brother, George Daumiller; sister-in-laws, Rosalie Parson, Elaine Crane, Virginia Crane, and Peggy Crane; brother-in-laws, Tom Berentsen, Gene Parson, Joe Crane, Bob Crane, and Harold Crane; her niece, Pam Forsythe; and nephew, Tommy Berentsen.
Mary enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, and cross stitch. She also enjoyed traveling, especially back to Montana to visit family, friends and her old homestead she grew up on. The distance she walked to school was pointed out on every trip. In her younger years, she was very active in local bowling leagues and was inducted into the Hannibal Bowling Hall of Fame in 2002. She was proud to have participated in 25 National Bowling Tournaments that were held across the country. Mary enjoyed hosting annual family gatherings, particularly those held on "The Porch". She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bari and the nursing staff at the James E. Cary Cancer Center and to Mary's caretaker, Susan Moore for their exceptional care and comfort; and also, to special friends, Glenda Brice, Cheryl Herzog, and Don and Shirley Grafton for always being there for her.
Mary was Lutheran by faith and attended St. John's Lutheran Church where she was active in their Prayer Shawl Ministry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Johns Lutheran Church or to the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
