Mary Frances Leake, 91, passed away on August 12, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
She was born in Farber, Missouri on September 30, 1930, to the late Frank Haiducek and the late Mary Ellen (Nodler) Haiducek.
Mary was united in marriage to Harold Edward Leake on August 8, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2014.
Mary was amazing at quilting, sewing and embroidery. She was a member of St. Peter and Central Christian Church quilt groups. She was a community leader and project leader for the Rising Sun 4-H Club. She had been an active member of the Lady’s Altar Society at St. Peter Catholic Church and was a great co-partner in farming with her late husband, Harold. Mary volunteered her time by delivering Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She will be fondly remembered by her sons, Chris Leake (Toni Humphrey) and Francis Leake (Nancy Rice) both of Fulton, Mo; daughters, Geralyn White (Danny) of Fulton, Mo, Sharon Schmohe (Steve) of Hannibal, Mo, and Donna Scoggins (Dean) of Fulton, Mo; brother, Joe Haiducek (Verda) of Perry, Mo; sister, Teresa Vahlkamp of Quincy, Il; brother-in-law, Towny Tully of Bloomington, Il; ten grandchildren, Michael White (Keri), Melissa Comstock (Chuck), Quintin Schmohe (Mendy), Corey Schmohe ( Billie), Whitney Schmohe (Aaron Leake), Todd Leake (Maggie), Tanner Leake (Keila), Justin Leake, Bryan Scoggins (Brittany Anderson), Blake Scoggins (Meagan Travis-Trimble); nineteen great grandchildren, Austin White, Haley White, Arianna Comstock, Bianca Comstock, Tristian Alonzo, Joe Alonzo Jr., Kennedy Schmohe, Kaylee Schmohe, Remington Bueler, Chaizly Carlin, Corey W. Schmohe, Emmett Leake, Molly Leake, Hollis Leake, Cecelia Leake, Maddie Leake, Tucker Leake, Lily Scoggins, Alaina Scoggins; one great great-grandchild, Elijah Weber.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Fulton with Father Joseph Abah officiating. Friends will be received from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment will be held at St. Paul Cemetery in Center, Mo.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Peter Funeral Meal Fund c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
