Mary Ellen Salsman, age 96, of rural New London, MO passed away at 1:51 PM Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Charles Grubb will officiate. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Frankford, MO.
Visitation celebrating Mary's life will be held at 1:30 pm until the time of the service Friday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Mary was born on October 23, 1926, in Frankford, MO the daughter of Albert Elijah and Edna (Hubert) Utterback.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth Raymond Salsman on November 30, 1946, in Hannibal, MO and again on September 13, 1987, in New London, MO.
Survivors include her two sons, Kenneth R. Salsman (Billie Jane) of Macon, MO and Steven W. Salsman of Hannibal, MO; one sister, Shirley Pennewell; one daughter, Donna Good (Ken); nine grandchildren, Rebecca Sims (Chris), Steven T. Salsman (Kathy), Michael Salsman, Ryan Salsman, Linda Mundel (LaRay), Rob Lane (Charllene), Tami Robb (Roy), Jason Lane (Lucy), Stacy Crumpacker; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Salsman was preceded in death by her brothers,
Floyd Utterback, Eugene Utterback, Charles Utterback and Frank Utterback; sister, Dorothy Rickey; nieces, Patti Rife and Judy Pennewell; daughter-in-law, Joyce Salsman and grandson, David Salsman.
Mary attended school in Frankford until her family moved to Hannibal her senior year. She graduated from Hannibal Senior High in 1945. After graduation she moved to Chicago, IL to work in Civil Service until the end of WWII. She then moved back to Hannibal and started employment with American Cyanamid. She worked as an Administrative Secretary for 23 years, retiring in 1987. That same year she and her husband bought a small farm where they enjoyed gardening and canning.
Mary was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she was active in the Women's Mission Group, until she was no longer able to attend.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Sims, Logan Sims, Noah Cason, Steven Salsman, Mike Utterback and Butch Pennewell.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Salsman, Mike Salsman and Ryan Salsman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairview Cemetery, Providence Baptist Church, or American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Mary's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
