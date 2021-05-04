Mary Ellen Roberts

Mary Ellen (Wallen) Roberts, 77, formerly of California, passed away at 10:24 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home in Hannibal, MO.
Mary was born May 28, 1943, in Stockton Missouri to Shelby Floyd and Willie Elaine Davis Wallen. She was married to George Earl Roberts in Modesto California. He preceded her in death on January 27, 1976.
Survivors include her children Tammie Rugado of Hannibal, Sandra McDonald of California, Danny (Sharon) Roberts of Texas, Timothy Roberts of California, Kristy Dodd of California, and Amber Laughlin of California; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; 1 brother Marvin Wallen, and 1 sister Barbara Wallen.
Mary was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, brother William Wallen and granddaughter Emily Rugado.
Mary was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother to all. Her family was most important in her life and she spent as much time as possible with them.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. There will be no services at this time.
Online condolences may be shared at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.