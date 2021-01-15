Mary E. Wilber

Mary Elizabeth Wilber, 98, of Wilmington, Del., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Mary was born in Hannibal, Mo., to the late Everett and Ida Mayes. She attended Hannibal Schools, where she met her future husband Ray in the first grade. Mary graduated from the Hannibal-LaGrange College in 1942, and from the University of Missouri, Columbia with a B.S. in Home Economics in 1945.
Throughout her life, Mary worked as a homemaker, secretary, a dietitian’s assistant, and a substitute home economics teacher at Alexis I. duPont High School.
Mary was very active in her community, serving the Peninsula McCabe Methodist Church as the Chairman of the Council on Ministries, the Leader of Caring Corps, and an officer in Church School Class. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 57 years.
Mary most enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends, church fellowships, boating, travel with her husband Ray, or just sitting together reading. She was very talented at painting china and loved to collect small Christmas trees and baskets.
Mary is predeceased by her husband Ray.
She is survived by her son, David Raymond Wilber of Wilmington, Del.; her daughter, Betty Luzier (Bill) of Glen Mills, Pa.; and her granddaughters, Julie Luzier (Elliot) and Shannon Luzier.
Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary’s name to the American Heart Association online at heart.org or by mail at American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com.