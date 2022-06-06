Mary E. Ulry-Ames

Services for Mary Ellen Ulry-Ames, 74, of New London, will be held at Salem Baptist Church in rural Center at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, with Pastor Stephen Albers officiating. Bienhoff Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Mary passed away at 4:00 p.m., Friday June 3rd,2022 at Hannibal Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 19th, 1947, in Hannibal to Mary Elizabeth Pennewell Ulry and Dennis Shaun Ulry.
Mary was wed to Walter “Bud” Purvis in 1962 and to this union her 3 children were born.
She was married to her loving husband Donald Ames (Don) on February 17, 2000, and he survives.
Other survivors include her sisters Linda Kaylor (Kenny) of New London and Leah Kaminski (Bill) of Hannibal. Her 3 Children Lori Russel (George) of Quincy IL, Kathryn Cornelius (Greg) of New London, and Jay Purvis (Leslie) of Hannibal, as well as 3 Step-Children Robert Ames, Mike Ames (Heather) of Hannibal, and Jennifer Lewis (Kyle) of Lake St. Louis.
She is survived by 7 Grandchildren Kasey Moss (John) of Perry, Kassondra Terrill (Shelby) of Hannibal, and Brent Russell, Holly Knuf (Jason), Christina Reid (James) of Quincy IL.
Mary was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren whom she was very close to and several Step-Grandchildren and Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Kathryn “Sue” Jones, a Grandson Jamie Cornelius, and an infant son.
She is also survived by her dear lifelong best friend Sheryl Lee (Bob) of New London.
Mary worked hard all of her life and her first job was working for her Grandparents Bakery on Broadway in Hannibal at only 9 years old. She worked as a childcare provider and was employed by Stark Farms in New London for over 20 years as a caregiver. Mary loved all children and all children loved her. She enjoyed taking care of her Grandchildren and great-grandchildren most of all. She was so proud of them all and would speak lovingly of when her twin Granddaughters were born. The twins came
home to her house from the hospital and she would have an audience while she bathed and cared for them. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She was famous for her delicious chicken and noodles, which were her signature dish and a staple at every family function. Mary loved to work outside and took pride in her immaculate garden and beautiful flowers. She was always the light of
every room, had the absolute biggest heart, and was incredibly fun. She was dearly loved by her family. Mary was a Christian by faith and prayed daily for her family, as she worried about them constantly.
Pallbearers will be Greg Cornelius, John Moss, Shelby Terrill, Keith Kaylor, Corey Kaylor, and Mike Ames.
Honorary Pallbearers are George Russell, Brent Russell, Landon Moss, Jaxon Terrill, Josh Cornelius, and Avery Ames.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church, who will provide a meal for the family after the services.
Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.