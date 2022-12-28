Mary E. "Red" Anderson, 63, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:50 PM, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.
Funeral services will be on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. C.M. Cole will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mary was born January 18, 1959, in Hannibal, MO to Cornelius Anderson and Elizabeth Griggsby Anderson.
Survivors include her companion of over 35 years, Jeff McBride; two daughters, Chrishonda Haywood (Tawan) of Kansas City, MO, Sondra Anderson of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Ronnie Anderson (Heather) of Mexico, MO; four sisters, Phyllis McBride (Daniel) of Hannibal, MO, Stacey Sydnor of Hannibal, MO, Angel Gosha (Nate), and Cornelia Woodson (Thomas); three grandchildren, Tawan Haywood II, Keshod Anderson, and Zauneke Anderson; two great grandchildren Alijah Haywood, and Alajah Haywood; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, David Anderson Jr..
Professionally, Mary worked as the head cook at Luther Manor for over 38 years.
Mary loved being a grandmother. She enjoyed watching her cooking shows and talk shows and playing cards on the weekend with Wanda. Listening to music, occasional visits to the casino to play the slots and playing games on her phone were a few of Mary’s favorites. She was also known to enjoy a cold Natural Light and a cigarette. Most of all, Mary loved and cherished her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Anderson, Lee McBride, William Dorsey, Samuel McBride, Daniel McBride Jr., and Marty McBride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.