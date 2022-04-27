Mary E. Kissel, 71, of Hannibal, Missouri and formerly of New London, Missouri, passed away at 8:20 AM, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
Mary was born April 27, 1950, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mary was married to Bernard E. Kissel. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2005.
Survivors include her two daughters, Kathy L. Kissel (David McConnell) of New London, Missouri, and Tracey Lorenson (Dennis) of Center, Missouri; and her half-sister, Jean Cosby of Bristol, Virginia.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sue.
Professionally, Mary was a community support worker at Mark Twain Area Counseling.
Mary enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved to sew and crochet and enjoyed reading sci-fi books. She loved being in the kitchen and was a wonderful cook. Most of all Mary cherished her two daughters.
Mary was Christian by faith.
