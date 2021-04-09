Mary Elizabeth Hudelson, age 71, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:17 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday, April 12, 2021, at Arch United Methodist Church. Pastor Stacie Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Mary's life will be held 9:00 am until the time of the service Monday at Arch United Methodist Church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Mary was born on January 1, 1950, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Claude Curtis and Lena Florence (Copenhaver) Shepherd.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth Dean Hudelson on April 19, 1981, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2018.
Survivors include her children; Shane Hudelson (Tara) of King George, VA, Brenton Hudelson of Old Monroe, MO, Angela Guccione (Chris) of O'Fallon, MO, Justin Hudelson (Suzette) of New London, MO and Tyson Wilburn (Rose) of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Erin Hudelson, Alexandra Hudelson, Jaylyn Hudelson, Jocelyn Hudelson, Samuel Guccione, Timothy Guccione, Ethan Guccione, Ella Wilburn, Christian Wilburn and Kaylee Humphrey; brothers, Fred Shepherd (Kay) of Festus, MO, Dale Shepherd (Sally) of Ellisville, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Mary graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1967 and went on to further her education at Hannibal LaGrange College.
Professionally Mary worked as a Claims Representative for the Social Security Administration.
Mary was a member of Arch United Methodist Church where she was very active in her Seekers Sunday School Class and held several titles and served in various capacities over the years throughout the church. She was a proud supporter of The Rainbow Network and was eager to go on several mission trips to help build a village of twenty-five homes in Nicaragua. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband. Mary's biggest love was her family, especially the time spent with her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Shane Hudelson, Brenton Hudelson, Justin Hudelson, Tyson Wilburn, Samuel Guccione, Timothy Guccione, Ethan Guccione and Chris Guccione.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Arch United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or Rainbow Network, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Mary's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.