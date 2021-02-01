Mary E. Garrett

Mary Elizabeth Garrett, 94, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 7:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, 2021, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Father Matthew Flatley will officiate. Burial will be in Shelbina City Cemetery in Shelbina, Mo.
Friends and family are invited to Mary’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation, please wear a mask and practice all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Mrs. Mary Garrett was born July 20, 1926 in St Louis Mo., to Norman Behymer and Minnie Atkins Behymer.
She was married to Edward E. Garrett on August 25, 1946 in Hannibal, Mo. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2008.
Survivors include one son, Leslie Garrett ( Kathryn) of Kissimmee, Fla.; one daughter, Renee Thomure ( John) of Independence, Mo.; and one brother, Jim Behymer ( Terri ) of Hannibal, Mo. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, Richard Behymer, Norman Behymer and Billy Behymer; and three sisters, Marie McDowell, Doris Franklin and Norma Behymer.
Mary worked for the Hannibal School District as a cafeteria cook for 41 years. In her earlier years, she made bombs for World War II war effort.
Mary enjoyed reading books, some of her favorite were Danille Steele and Amish books. She loved knitting, crocheting and cross stitching.
Mary Garrett was Catholic by faith.
Pallbearers will be John Thomure, Brandon Hagan, Dan Walker, Andrew Aswegan, Zackary Soule and Lesile Garrett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Hagan, Chad Garrett, Ross Garrett, Joshua Garrett and Alex Garrett.
Memorials contribution may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.