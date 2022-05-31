Mary E. Ballinger, 99, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:05 AM Monday, May 30, 2022, at Lenoir Woods Lutheran Senior Services in Columbia, MO.
There will be no services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Mary was born July 6, 1922, in Hannibal, MO to William Earl Courtney and Mary Young Courtney. She was married to Dr. James L. Ballinger on December 25, 1941, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2010.
Survivors include one son-in-law, Kenneth Ayers of New London, MO; one daughter-in-law, Gaye Ballinger of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren: Leah Flynn of New London, MO, Michelle Gibbons of Kansas, Jeff Flowerree (Stacey) of St. Charles, MO, and Melanie Ballinger Apodaca of Kansas City, MO; 16 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one son, James Joseph Ballinger; one daughter, Sharon Leah Ayers; and one brother, Bill Courtney.
Professionally, Mary was an antique dealer.
Away from work, Mary loved traveling and had even traveled to Europe. Whether it be in a tent or a pop-up camper, Mary enjoyed camping. A true night owl, Mary could be found watching TV before bed each night and she always slept with the TV on. One of her most favorite shows was Maude starring Bea Arthur. Most of all, Mary enjoyed the time she could spend with her friends, family, and especially her dogs.
Mary was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.