Mary Catherine Dodd Brown, 72, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 5:05 AM, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 6, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Jamey Dyke will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Mary was born December 3, 1950, in Crawfordsville, IN to Robert John Rice and Rissie Edith Durham Rice Roach.
She was married to Lawrence David Dodd Sr. on December 5, 1964. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Mary later married Lawrence Lynn Brown on December 30, 2011. He survives.
Other survivors include her three children, Lisa Forshee (Bob), Larry "Bub" Dodd (Jessie), Richie Dodd (Nora), her two stepchildren, Larry Brown Jr. (Jennifer), and Scott Brown; nine grandchildren, Bubby, Braydon, Richard Jr., Jared, Michael, Gregory, Amanda, Jamie, and Brent; four step grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Hazel "Sis" Brown; her brother, Jack Dolph; and great granddaughter, Emaleigh Rose Dodd; and her stepson, Michael Brown.
Mary retired from Independent's Service Company, where she had worked for many years.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Mary took pride in her family and loved spending time with them. She liked going to the movies and watching Young and the Restless. Being outdoors, taking in natures beauty brought Mary joy. Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Mary was Christian by faith and attended The Crossing and Standing on the Rock Ministries.
Pallbearers will be Richard Dodd Jr., Bubby Dodd, Jared Dodd, Michael Dodd, Gregory Miller, Braydon Dodd, and Brent Miller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Brown, Scott Brown, Bo “Bobby Ewing” Nichelson and Bob Forshee.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital or The Crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.