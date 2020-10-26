Mary C. Kuntemeyer, 95, of Palmyra, passed away at 2:56 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mary ‘s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Friday October 30, 2020 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 AM October 30, 2020 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Pastor Steve Barker will officiate. Burial to follow serves at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Mary was born June 22, 1925, in Hannibal, MO to Charles P. and Rose Ann Ham Pollitt.
She was married to Herbert F. Kuntemeyer on April 20, 1947 at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2004.
Survivors include her Son, Rodney Kuntemeyer (Ginny) of Palmyra, MO, daughter, Marilyn Kuntemeyer of Denver CO; grandchildren, Josh Crane of Palmyra, MO, Levi Kuntemeyer of Branson, MO; great grandchild Rowan Crane of Troy, MO.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Herbert, children, Nancy Kuntemeyer Baskett, and Wayne Kuntemeyer, brothers, Charles Pollitt (Margaret), Marion Pollitt (Eileen), Raymond Pollitt (Allene) and sister, Virginia Gould (Robert). brother in-law Howard Kuntemeyer (Marjorie) and sister in-law Mary Buckwalter (Art).
Mary was a lifetime resident of rural Palmyra on the family farm as a mother, homemaker and farm wife. She graduated as Valedictorian of the Hannibal Senior High class of 1943. Mary loved her community and was a 4H leader for many years. Her love of Jesus and her faith kept her active in her church and worship services as well. She enjoyed traveling and hosting family dinners. Always social, she enjoyed having company and visiting family and friends. Her eyes would light up anytime she had an opportunity to spend time with her grandsons Levi and Josh and great-granddaughter Rowan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fabius Community House or Maple Lawn Auxiliary.
Pallbearers will be Rich Seward, Kevin Pollitt, Kenny Lovelace, Steve Kiefaber, Dick Disselhorst, and Howard Disselhorst.
Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Crane, Levi Kuntemeyer, and Rowan Crane.
Mary was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion Christian Church.
Online condolences may be shared and viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.