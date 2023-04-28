Mary "Beth" Burch, 61, of Bethel, MO, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, MO, after spending several days visiting, singing, and sharing memories with her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Larry Hinds will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Beth's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Wednesday at the funeral home.
Beth was born December 27, 1961, in Hannibal, MO to James Thomas Mayes and Mildred Joyce Metcalf Mayes.
She was previously married to John Stuart Burch. He survives.
Other survivors include her two children, Elise Marie Burch, and Eli Thomas Burch (Jewell); Charlie Shae Turpin, who became a member of the family; two sisters, Kim Smith, and Melissa Clarke (Lane); three nieces, Jennifer Wilson (Nathan), Lindsey Smith, and Allison Thompson (Scott); and two nephews, Jamie Smith, and Justin Clarke. She is also survived by over 75 foster children.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Evan James Burch; and her sister Cindy Jo Haden.
Professionally, Beth was a retired teacher. She taught at Perry Christian Academy for 10 years and Heartland Christian Academy for 8 years.
Beth enjoyed playing Uno with her family, taking in the beauty of daylilies, and the company of her dog, "Frankie". She loved Christmas with her family, always reading a special Christmas story and coordinating a game to play. Most of all, Beth was a light to others, especially her students and foster children. Her foster children stayed in her heart forever and she loved each of them deeply. She was loving, humble, kind, and giving. She spent many hours behind the scenes volunteering for different organizations and being a mentor to many people. Beth was an excellent listener and was never afraid to tell the truth. Beth's life embodied, James 1:27. Beth cherished her time spent with her family, especially her children and she will be deeply missed.
Beth was Christian by faith and had attended Brush Arbor Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Literacy Council of Macon County which distributes funding to help with student needs in the Hannibal HISET program.
