Mary B. Baudendistel

Mary Beth Baudendistel, 70, of Hannibal, passed away at 7:10 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
A funeral service will held Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM at James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Fr. Matthew Flatley will officiate. Burial will be at Grandview Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mary Beth's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Thursday from 10:00AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mary Beth was born May 21, 1951, in Hannibal, MO to Lee Francis Mudd and Betty Jane Curtis Mudd.
She was married to David Craig "Rudy" Baudendistel on October 2, 1976, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2019.
Survivors include her daughter, Megan Sutton (John) of O'Fallon, MO, one sister, Linda Hinds (Danny) of Hannibal, MO, two grandchildren, Talon Sutton of O'Fallon, MO, and Piper Sutton of O'Fallon, MO, two nephews, Jeff Hinds of Hannibal, MO, and Lee Hinds of Hannibal, MO.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Jeremy Craig Baudendistel, and her grandmother, Blanche Mudd.
Mary Beth retired as City Clerk for the City of Hannibal MO after many years serving her community.
Mary Beth was a talented artist and was very involved and supportive of the arts community in Hannibal. She is a former Board Member and past president of the Hannibal Arts Council Board. She loved painting, China painting and tangles, which she taught classes for at the Hannibal Arts Council. Mary Beth especially enjoyed making crafts with her sister, Linda. She loved to attend local theater, high school musicals, and was an avid reader. Mary Beth's favorite vacation spot was on a beach next to the water with her toes in the sand. At family gatherings Mary Beth was always known for her delicious cherry cheesecake, a family favorite. Most of all Mary Beth cherished her family and friends and she looked forward to the moments they shared.
Mary Beth was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be John Sutton, Lee Hinds and Jeff Hinds.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hannibal Arts Council.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com
