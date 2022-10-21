Mary A. Traynor

Mary Ann Traynor, 85, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:50 AM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Mike Niffen will officiate.
Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mary was born July 24, 1937, in Hannibal, MO to George Sparrow and Anna Frances McGuire Sparrow.
She was married to Joseph Warren Traynor on January 10, 1966, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two children, Linda Sue Wagoner (Tom) of Hannibal, MO, and Larry Joe Traynor of Hannibal, MO; one grandson, Aaron Isaac Wagoner; two nieces, Debra Ann Leonard O'Dear of Quincy, IL and Barbara Jo Leonard Radtke of Quincy, IL; and one nephew, Dennis L. Leonard of Springfield, IL.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Georgia Louise Sparrow Leonard; and brother-in-law, Richard Leon Leonard.
Professionally, Mary worked as a housekeeper for the Days Inn from which she retired.
An avid game player, Mary loved playing Sorry, Yahtzee, and horseshoes. She enjoyed going to Logue's Family Restaurant and to the Mark Twain Dinette for their famous maid rites and an ice-cold root beer. Mary loved to socialize and everyone that met her loved her. Most of all Mary loved and cherished her time spent with her family.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Wagoner, Larry Traynor, Aaron Wagoner, Steven O'Dear Jr., Tim O'Dear, and Kerry Turner.
Memorial contributions may be made the donor's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.