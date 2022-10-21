Mary A. Parker

Mary Ann Parker of Hannibal, Mo., passed away Monday morning, Oct. 17, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal. She was 84.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church. Rev. Dr. Mark Hughes will officiate.
Visitation celebrating Mary Ann's life will be held 2:00 PM until the time of the service Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Mary Ann was born in Shawneetown, Ill, graduated from Shawneetown Senior High School and went on to further her education at Southern Illinois University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She later earned her master’s degree in education at Northeast Missouri State University. She taught both elementary school and Junior High School Home Economics for more than 40 years.
Mary Ann married Guy Charles Johnson in 1958 in Shawneetown. He preceded her in death in March of 1971. On Aug. 5, 1989, she married Charles Linn Parker in Hannibal at First Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2017.
She is survived by: two children from her first marriage, Guy David Johnson (Lisa) of Houston, Texas, and Julie Ann Cox (Tim E.) of Woodridge, Ill.; a brother, Bob Awalt, of Phoenix, Ariz., and two grandchildren, Alan M Cox (Nicole) of Oak Park, IL and Courtney M Cox Naperville, Il; she is also survived by from her marriage to Charles L Parker, by two stepchildren, John G. Parker of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Charlotte Marie Findlay (Paul E.) of Perryville, Mo.; five step- grandchildren, Christina Marie Elliott (Jason), Paul Fredrick Findlay, Rodney Gibson, Charles Gibson, Jeff Gibson (Candice); and five step-great-grandchildren, Alissa, Seth, Breanna, Brett and Shyann.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by: a stepdaughter, Janet Sue Gibson of Mustang, Okla.; parents, John and Hester Awalt; one sister, Judy Awalt Brown; and four brothers, James Awalt, John Awalt, Bill Awalt and Tom Awalt.
For many years, Mary Ann and Charles were faithful members of First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, where she served the church as an Elder and in several other capacities. Mary Ann was exceptionally skilled at sewing and other needlework and enjoyed giving artistic creations as gifts.
Mary Ann and Charles enjoyed their retirement by traveling across the United States in a RV. They enjoyed going to Arizona, but her favorite place to travel was to Texas to see her grandchildren. Mary Ann was very active in the Hannibal Heritage Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), serving as Chapter Regent from 2004-2006. She spent countless hours researching her family’s genealogy across many state libraries, cemeteries and DAR Affiliates. She was an avid but often disappointed Cardinals fan.
Honorary Pallbearers: David Johnson, Alan Cox, Tim Cox, and Bob Awalt
Memorial contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Hannibal, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
