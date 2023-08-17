Marvin William Bringer

Mr. Marvin William Bringer, 83 of Maywood, Mo passed away on August 16, 2023, in his home, MarLoRa Farm, where he had resided 51 years. The son of the late Virgil and Juanita Moore Bringer, Marvin was born on September 2, 1939, in Lewistown, Mo. He was united in marriage to Loretta Lane Jones on March 17, 1962, and they welcomed their only child, Rachel Lane Bringer (Shepherd) into their life on September 19, 1971.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Loretta, daughter Rachel and son-in-law Bobby Shepherd, grandsons, Dalton, Luke, Jacob, and Elijah Shepherd, two sisters, Ann Brink of Quincy, Il, and Dorothy Featherlin (Wendell) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Christine Bringer; a brother, Russell Bringer, and a brother and sister who died in infancy.

