Mr. Marvin William Bringer, 83 of Maywood, Mo passed away on August 16, 2023, in his home, MarLoRa Farm, where he had resided 51 years. The son of the late Virgil and Juanita Moore Bringer, Marvin was born on September 2, 1939, in Lewistown, Mo. He was united in marriage to Loretta Lane Jones on March 17, 1962, and they welcomed their only child, Rachel Lane Bringer (Shepherd) into their life on September 19, 1971.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Loretta, daughter Rachel and son-in-law Bobby Shepherd, grandsons, Dalton, Luke, Jacob, and Elijah Shepherd, two sisters, Ann Brink of Quincy, Il, and Dorothy Featherlin (Wendell) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Christine Bringer; a brother, Russell Bringer, and a brother and sister who died in infancy.
Marvin graduated from Lewistown High School in 1957 and left for the U.S. Army the morning after graduation. After two years of duty, he returned home to attend college at Kirksville State Teachers College. He then worked for ATT Telephone or its affiliates for 36 years and retired in 2001. Marvin had great respect for land and named his farms for himself, his wife, and his daughter, MarLoRa. He farmed throughout his adult life, loved raising cattle, and enjoyed sharing his interest in cattle with his daughter and grandsons. Several times he partnered with the Department of Conservation to develop conservation practices on his farms.
Marvin served as a Deacon in the South Union Baptist Church since 1975 and taught a number of Sunday School Classes. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He also served as Chairman of the Marion County Democrat Committee and was a member of the Marion County Democrat Club, Hannibal Regional Auxiliary, and the Conservation Federation of Missouri.
Although he was very fiscally conservative, Marvin was very generous in helping his church, area organizations, and young people in need.
Marvin enjoyed people and especially enjoyed campaigning with his daughter when she became State Representative and Presiding Judge. He had a contagious smile; read every book that passed through his hands, and enjoyed his trips to Europe, Hawaii, and around the USA with his family.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at South Union Baptist Church in Maywood with Doctor Woodrow Burt officiating. Interment will follow at Maywood Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the South Union Baptist Church in Maywood, and Monday morning from 9:00 until 9:30 at the Church. Memorials are suggested to
South Union Baptist Church or to Maywood Cemetery. Service arrangements are with Duker & Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway Quincy, IL 62301. Messages may be shared with the family online at www.dukerandhaugh.com.
Pallbearers are Rick Meyer, David Roush, Randy Bringer, Rodney Bringer, Adam Jones and Brent Luttrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.