Marvin G. Wiegland

Marvin G. Wiegand, 86, of Taylor, passed away at 2:10 am Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.
A private family service will be held at 10:00 AM February 11, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, Missouri. Pastor Kent Heimer will officiate. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Taylor, Mo. The church will be providing a live-stream of the service, which will be available on YOUTUBE.COM; search for "Taylor ACC" and watch live or previously recorded video and audio.
Marvin was born September 25, 1934, in Peoria, Ill. to George and Fannie Rinkenberger Wiegand. He was married to Joann Hoerr on July 2, 1961 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, Mo.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joann Wiegand of Taylor, Mo., sons Steve (Anne) Wiegand, Mark (Lisa) Wiegand, Philip (Lori) Wiegand, and Dan (Bobbi) Wiegand; grandchildren Ben (Sarah) Runser, Lucas, Logan, and Olivia Wiegand, Brandon Neisen, Austin and Evan Wiegand, Lawson and Landon Wiegand; great grandchildren Audrey, Nathan, and Emma Runser; brother Dale Wiegand; sister Shirley Alltop.
Marvin was preceded in death by his Parents, brother Keith Wiegand, and sister Janet Knecht.
Marvin was a graduate of Gridley High School in Gridley, Ill. He went on to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in Speech Therapy from the University of Illinois at Normal.
Marvin started farming in 1961 with his father in-law George and then continued on the farm for the rest of his life.
He loved to attend farm shows and enjoyed coffee with friends at the 18 Wheeler and Hyvee coffee shops. Marvin was a man who loved the Lord and his church family that was very close to his heart. He cherished spending time with his kids and grandkids whenever he could.
In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested for the Apostolic Christian Church or the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.