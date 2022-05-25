Marvin David “Dutchman” Reagan, 82, of Ely, MO left his Earthly home on May 21, 2022, at Monroe City Manor. Marvin was born April 29, 1940, in Ely, MO to David Joshua and Minnie (Lehenbauer) Reagan. Marvin is survived by his wife, Cecilia (Wiley) Reagan, whom he was proudly married to for 62 years, one son, Marlin David Reagan of the Ely Community, one daughter, Marsha Gayle Franklin of Monroe City, MO, one grandson, Kody Franklin of Monroe City, MO, two granddaughters, Emily Reagan of Columbia, MO and Danielle Lybarger of Hannibal, MO, and four great-grandchildren. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Willa McKinney and Delores Griffin, one brother Morris Reagan, one infant son Steven Reagan, and one son-in-law Bart Franklin.
Marvin attended Ely School until the eighth grade and graduated from Monroe City R-1 High School in 1957. After high school, he enlisted in the Missouri National Guard where he served as a member of the military police and acquired the rank of staff/platoon sergeant. Marvin knew the meaning of hard work, having been raised on a family farm outside of Monroe City. This work ethic led him to hold many positions in the years following his military service, including owning and operating the Rocket Truck Stop, working as the Plant and Divisional Manager for Empire Gas Co., and farming the land he was raised on. He finally found his love for trucking when he was in his 30’s. He started out driving for Lomax Trucking and Gem City Transfer, but soon started Reagan Transportation, a successful trucking company of his own, which he owned and operated with his wife, Cele for over 30 years. He retired in 2010. Marvin was an avid storyteller and enjoyed telling dad jokes before they were cool. He enjoyed drinking coffee with his friends, reading the local newspapers, watching a good western or NFL game, and always watched the nightly news. Marvin liked to travel and sit on the front porch to visit with family and friends. He loved his chocolate lab, Brownie, and his cat, Fred.
Marvin was always offering words of wisdom, and taught his children and grandchildren to work hard, do the right thing, and value a good education. His family asks that in memory of Marvin, do a good deed for a neighbor, visit an old friend you haven’t talked to in a while, or just make someone smile. And as Marvin would always say, “Have a Merry Christmas.”
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Garner Funeral Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri Rev. Steve Goughnour will officiate. Burial will be held at the West Ely Cemetery, West Ely, Missouri. Visitation will be from 11:00 until 1:00 pm Thursday until time of services. Active pallbearers will be Rick Leebold, Joe Kendrick, Jim Underhill, Ed Neff, John Bill Thompson, Dale Schafer, Butch Powell, Vernon Bastian and Jesse White. Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin's Ely Neighbors and Coffee Drinking Friends. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri Memorials have been suggested to Marvin's grandchildren education fund. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.
