Martin T. Wasson

Martin "Marty" Timothy Wasson, age 48, of New London, MO passed away at 4:44 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Marty was born on April 15, 1973, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Roger L. and Margaret Suzanne (Golden) Wasson.
Survivors include his children Shelby Wasson of Tulsa, OK, Kayla Wasson of Hannibal, MO and Joshua Wasson of New London, MO; brothers, Brian Wasson (Manila) of Anaheim, CA and Rodney Wasson of Olathe, KS; sister, Laurie Wasson of Las Vegas, NV; nieces and nephews, Jacob Beckwith, Brandon Wasson, Daniel Wasson, Christian Wasson, Fiona Marie Formaran, Hannah Wasson and Isabella Wasson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog's he cherished, Delilah and Cooper.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Rebecca Wasson.
Martin graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1990. He went on to pursue his dream as a surveyor. In 2004, he started Wasson Land Surveying, LLC. Marty was the county land surveyor for Ralls, Pike, Monroe, Shelby and Randolph counties. Marty took pride in his work, knowing that a good survey was important due diligence for landowners.
Away from work, Marty loved spending time with his family. Trips to the river camp, fishing and boating on the Mississippi, hunting for deer and turkey were all things that Marty enjoyed doing with his family. Marty was known for making the best fried catfish and the best rib eye steaks. Marty was also a very talented guitarist that loved to rock out. Kiss was his all time favorite group that he loved to see in concert. Marty was presently serving on the Ralls County Electric Cooperative Board.
Marty was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he was actively involved in Adoration and had attended several Cursillos over the years.
