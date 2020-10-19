Mrs. Martha E. Williams, 101, of New Canton, Ill., passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Barry Community Care Center in Barry.
She was born May 1, 1919, in Cincinatti Landing Township, Pike County, Ill., to Everet Alonzo and Grace Alice (Blacketer) Smith. They preceded her in death.
She married Carson Baker Brown in 1938 in St. Louis, Mo. He died July of 1961. She married Clarence J. “Huck” Williams on Aug. 13, 1988, in Hannibal, Mo. He died Nov. 25, 2002.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Jan Brown of Metamora, Ill.; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, husband Carson, and her husband Clarence J. “Huck”, she is also preceded in death by her son, J. C. Brown; and a grandson, John Timothy Brown.
Martha enjoyed playing the piano and dancing. She was a very active person when her health permitted. She had a very radiant personality.
There is no visitation.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Shearer Cemetery, in New Canton, Ill.
Memorials are suggested to the Barry Baptist Church or the New Canton Methodist Church.
Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com.