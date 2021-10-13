Marsha C. Dugan, 70, of Bowling Green, MO passed away Monday evening (10-11-21) at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Marsha was born February 6, 1951 in Pittsfield, a daughter of James and Mary Emma Long Wintjen. She married Ron Dugan on May 15, 2004 in Bowling Green and he survives.
Marsha had been employed as a security officer at the Calumet Chemical Plant in Louisiana for many years. She enjoyed traveling, watching crime shows on television and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Most important was attending all of her children’s sports and school events in earlier years and now, attending all of her grandchildren’s events. As one friend said, she was the original “soccer mom.”
Marsha had been a member of the Elkettes Lodge in Louisiana and the Pleasant Hill Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Dugan of Bowling Green, two sons, Matt (Tracey) Helms of Ft. Worth, TX and Joe (Stacey) Helms of Pittsfield, a daughter, Heather (Marty) Anderson of Pleasant Hill, three step-sons, Ronnie (Kim) Dugan of Silex, Kevin (Sharon) Dugan of Eolia and Travis (Jeannie) Stuckey of Bowling Green, grandchildren, Mattilyn Helms, Isaac Helms, Mya Helms, Payton Anderson, Braylee Anderson, Ashten Dugan, Brant Dugan, Lindsey Dugan, Kaleb Dugan, Kaylee Bradshaw, Megan Ridenour, Daniel Dugan, Ryan Dugan, Collin Dugan, Matthew Dugan, Sophia Stuckey, Patrick Stuckey, Tyler Stuckey, Shelby McMorris, Addie Stuckey and D.J. Stuckey, seven great grandchildren, two brothers, Wilford (Rosemary) Wintjen of Lexington, OK and Dean (Deb) Wintjen of Portage, MI, a sister, Dorothy Brown of Louisiana and nieces and nephews.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents and three nieces, Jackie Wintjen, Jamie Wintjen and Amanda Wintjen.
Cremation is being accorded. A “Celebration of Life” service will be held Friday (10-15-21) at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill conducted by Pastor Don Hannel. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements.
