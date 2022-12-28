Marsha A. Smashey, age 67, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:13 pm Monday, December 26, 2022, at CenterPoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Eric Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park with full Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #174, and the United States Army.
Visitation celebrating Marsha's life will be held at 10:00 am until 11:00 am Friday December 30, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Marsha was born on July 7, 1955, in Hannibal, Missouri to Wallace and Helen Katie May (Yarbrough) Smashey.
Marsha is survived by her sister Jean Kruse, of Hannibal, MO, Brother, David Smashey (Cody) of Broken Arrow OK; Two Nieces, Hope Smashey of Broken Arrow, and Dr. Jennifer Allen (Dan) of Carthage IL; Three Nephews, Joshua Smashey of Broken Arrow, OK, Caleb Smashey of Broken Arrow, OK, and Russell Kruse (Beth) Of Concordia, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law Dr. Carl Kruse; and nephew John Matthew Gallaher.
Marsha graduated from Hannibal High School in 1973 and joined the United States Navy. After serving eight years she responded to the call to become a nurse and joined the Army Reserve to make that possible. She was able to get her nursing degree from John Wood Community College in 1993 and went on to a successful twenty-year career at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Marsha loved horses. She raised, trained, and showed them in 4-H and enjoyed them her whole life. She loved to go riding with her brother and niece and nephews. She was truly an animal lover! She had many interests and talents. Among them she was a writer, an artist, a photographer, a swimmer and a traveler. Marsha and her sister, Jean, were best friends. They did everything together. They loved to go on short trips to Pere Marquette Lodge, where they would hike, and dine, and have a wonderful time. Marsha truly cherished spending time with her family and she will be forever missed.
Marsha was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Pallbearers: David L Smashey, Joshua Smashey, Caleb Smashey, Bruce Brosi, Aaron Page, Emory Smashey Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to, the American Heart Association, St. John's Lutheran Church of Hannibal, or the Northeast Humane Society in Hannibal, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Marsha memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
