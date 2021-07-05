Marnita Howald Cummings

Marnita "Max" Howald Cummings, 56, of New London, passed away at 7:14 pm Friday, July 2, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Marnita's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday July 8, 2021, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday July 8, 2021, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Dan Peters will officiate. Burial will follow at Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
Marnita was born November 8, 1964, in Hannibal, MO to James Arthur and Mary Ann Matson Howald. Marnita was formerly married to Mark Cummings on July 29, 1995 in New London, MO. He survives.
Survivors include her Father, James Howald of Hannibal, MO; daughter Mary Lou Cummings of St. Louis, MO; brother Michael Arthur (Vicki) Howald of New London and nephew Gabriel Howald of New London, MO.
Marnita was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Howald.
Marnita grew up on the family farm in New London, MO and loved her John Deere Green. She loved many kinds of music including Gospel, Country, and Classic Rock to name a few, also a great musician playing both saxophone and piano, receiving several awards for her saxophone playing in Jazz Band at Mark Twain High School.. She enjoyed many shows on television such as Family Feud, America's Funniest Videos, Magnum P.I. and newer crime shows. She also enjoyed Sci Fi movies and the D.C./ Marvel series. Above all else she loved her family and was like a mother to many.
Marnita attended both Center Baptist and New London Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Mark Cummings, Calvin Jesberg, Bruce Scovill, David Houchins, Kyle Jameson, and Billy Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Transplant Team at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.