Marleta A. Gill

Marleta Ann Mayes Gill, 74 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:20 PM Friday, October 29, 2021 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday November 3, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Steve Goughnour will officiate. Burial will be at St. Jude’s Cemetery in Monroe City, MO.
Friends and family are invited to Marleta’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday November 3, 2021 at the funeral home.
Marleta was born in Hannibal on October 17, 1947 to Yancey and Marjorie Paris Mayes. She grew up in Monroe City and graduated from High School there in 1965. She has been a resident of Hannibal for most of her adult life and raised her sons there. Marleta spent over 25 years in the real estate business, retiring from Prestige Realty.
Marleta’s memory is cherished by her beloved friend and companion Bob Webb. Her family is grateful to him for his many years of devotion to her. Marleta’s brother, Gary Wayne Mayes, with wife Suzanne, was a special love of her life. Gary's daughters, Michele and Melanie, were very special to her, as well. These two special men were with her in life and escorted her into the next phase of her existence.
Marleta is survived by two sons: Brian Gill and wife Allison, and Brant Gill and wife Sherri. She will be remembered by her sons as a fierce advocate for their happiness, health and welfare. Five Gill grandchildren will remember their Grammy with love: Taylor, Olivia, Meredith, Owen and Allie. The newest addition is baby Lucas, her first great grandson. She is also survived by step children: Bryan Webb, Shayna Webb, and LaDawn Webb; two step grandchildren Dillon Rickey and Shayla Culp; and one great grandchild Hadley Culp. Other survivors include four step grandchildren: Krista, Kali, Joshua and Jessica; and seven great grandchildren: Rylee, Bentley, Olivia, Brinlee, Makayla, Jaxson and Camila.
Marleta was always adored and was concerned about her cousins, from both the Paris Family and the Mayes families. They filled her life with memories and fun times together.
Marleta is preceded in death by her parents and a dear friend, Connie Belcher.
Being a friend was one of Marleta’s special traits, and the amount of people who filled her life with love cannot be numbered. She pulled people together and added them to her “family”. She probably taught many people how to be a friend by her example.
Marleta enjoyed special times shared with her family and companion, Bob. She enjoyed traveling with a favorite trip being to Niagara Falls. St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, Perry Mason, Gun Smoke and Wheel of Fortune were also a few of her favorites. Most of all Marleta cherished her family and friends and always looked forward to the moments they shared together.
Pallbearers will be Owen Gill, Kent Cheek, Ed Kendrick, Keith Paris, Matt Paris, Terry Mayes and Dennis Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Arthritis Foundation.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.