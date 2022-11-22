Marlene Hatton, age 91, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 4:05 pm Friday, November 18, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be in the Hydesburg Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Marlene's life will be held 1:00 pm until time of service at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Marlene was born on June 19, 1931, in Oakwood, MO the daughter of Charles and Zelma (Mirtzwa) Glascock.
She was united in marriage to Lon Daniel "Dan" Hatton on August 24, 1952, in Hannibal, MO. They celebrated 67 loving years of marriage. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2020.
Survivors include her three daughters; Marla Wisdom of Quincy, IL, Sandi Terford (Rick) of Quincy, IL, Toni Park of Quincy, IL; four sons; Randy Hatton (Edye) of Maroa, IL, Brad Hatton (Andrew Rodriguez) of Dallas, TX, Jeff Hatton (Jean Ann) of Hannibal, MO and Chris Hatton of Shelbina, MO.
She is also survived by her seventeen grandchildren; Justin, Miranda, Carmen, Molly, Ian (Whitney), Denyse, Andrew (Jordan), Christian (Linh), Caroline, Julian, Gracie, Sophie, Maddie, Dominique, Larry, Xavier and Miles and six great-grandchildren; Brett, Colton, Olivia, Josie, Hatton and Bastian and two on the way.
Mrs. Hatton was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Charles "CK" Glascock, sister, Sandra Greenwall and great-grandson, Austin.
Marlene graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1949.
Professionally Marlene worked as a Sales Associate for SuperX Drugs for thirty-two years where she formed friendships with many of the customers. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and a big supporter of the Hannibal Pirates. She had a love for life and could turn everyday into a holiday. She enjoyed watching cardinal birds and working on puzzles. Her favorite motto was "Believe". Spending time with family meant the world to her and she made sure her family traditions were carried on through her children into adulthood. Marlene was fond of family gatherings and anniversaries and was especially happy to plan and celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary just like it was their marriage day.
Pallbearers will be Gracie Engels; Sophie Mc Entee, Maddie Mc Entee, Miranda Parrish, Carmen Hatton, Molly Hatton, Denyse Hathaway, Caroline Terford, Whitney Hatton, Jordan Terford, Linh Terford, and Lucy Warren.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ian Hatton, Andrew Terford, Christian Terford, Julian Engels, Brett Hathaway and Ron Voepel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Luther Manor Activity Fund, Great River Honor Flight or Community Loving Care Hospice, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
