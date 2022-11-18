Mark S. Workman, age 70, passed peacefully on November 13, 2022, with his partner, Beth Hudson, by his side.
He was born in Kirksville, Missouri on April 21, 1952, to Betty and George (Duke) Workman.
Mark grew up in Hannibal, Missouri, and graduated from Hannibal High School in 1970. After attending Northeast Missouri State in Kirksville, he served in the United States Navy from 1971 to 1975. He then returned to Hannibal and worked for the Hannibal Fire Department. Several years later Mark moved to Kirksville, where he lived until his death.
Mark was a gentle man, with an easy-going outlook on life. He loved his family very much, and always wanted the best for those around him.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and George Workman.
He is survived by his partner, Beth Hudson, of Kirksville, and her family, including Bevan Flynn (Keaton, Keeley, Kaden), Brad and Stacie Hudson (Laura, Lillian, Lee), Mark’s son, Samuel Workman (Andrea) of Hannibal, and his sister, Shari Welch (Stephen) of Shoreline, Washington.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, 2100 East Shepherd Avenue, Kirksville, MO. Mr. Brad Hudson will officiate.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
