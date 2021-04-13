Mark L. Ross, 62, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:37 PM, Monday, April 12, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
A Memorial Service will be at 5:00 PM , Friday, April 16, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mark's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, April 16, 2021 at the funeral home
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Mark was born October 15, 1958, in Hannibal, MO to A. Leroy Ross and Carolyn S. Pettitt Ross.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Ross, 3 sisters, Angela S. O'Brien (Tom), Jeri D. Pritchett (Sutro), Amy L. Rogers (Darren), and 2 brothers, Daniel B. Ross and Christopher Ross. He also dearly loved his nephews and especially his nieces, who were like little sisters to Mark. Other survivors include Mark’s great nephews and great nieces with whom he had a very special relationship.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and cousin, Louis Miller.
Mark worked in construction most of his professional career. In his younger years, Mark worked in construction in Saudi Arabia, state side he worked all over the United States. Most recently Mark worked in construction management for KDA Enterprises. Mark also previously worked as a plumber with Miller and Nelson Plumbing Company in Hannibal, MO.
A free spirit with a big loving heart and barefoot often Mark loved life and lived it to the fullest. He took pleasure in being outdoors, whether camping, fishing the Salt River, taking in the beauty of the ocean, or tending to his garden, Mark loved it all. A talented baker, Mark loved to try new recipes and he always saw to it that his family members enjoyed a homemade birthday cake for their birthdays. Artistic by nature, Mark liked to create wood carvings, he enjoyed writing poetry and even playing his harmonica. Mark also loved animals and flowers and always made sure that his mother had a fresh cut bouquet of flowers in the house from his garden. Most of all Mark cherished his family. His brothers and sisters and his nieces and nephews were his world and together they enjoyed a one of kind bond.
Mark was a Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society or to the Missouri Conservation Society.
